Cristiano Ronaldo storms down tunnel after Man Utd snub vs Tottenham

Speaking before the game, meanwhile, Patrice Evra expressed a belief that Ten Hag doesn’t respect Ronaldo.

“I would have to start him. One interview from Ten Hag after the game against Manchester City and why he didn’t bring him on was because he respected his character,” he said on Amazon Prime.

“If he respected his character, he would surely have to play him and play him every time.”

Thierry Henry, however, feels the team comes first.

“It is not an easy one, but for the boss, he is here for the team, not Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here