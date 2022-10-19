Donations to the homeless stolen off of front porch in Clive

Investigators are searching for two people who they believe stole a package off of a front porch in Clive. It happened on Northwest 90th Street and police say the two suspects appear to be children, and the case has been assigned to Clive’s School Resource Officer.The package was delivered to Jodi Harris’ home. A camera mounted on her porch captured video of the thieves. Harris says the package contained a tent and several pairs of gloves she intended to donate to people experiencing homelessness she regularly helps on Saturdays. “I know that they need tents and gloves right now,” Harris said. “We’re getting asked for that routinely when we go out. So that’s what was disheartening about it is that somebody really could have used it.” She was surprised this happened in her quiet Clive neighborhood.Harris hopes this turns into a learning experience for the kids who did it.”This was something that was really going to help somebody that was probably worse off than all of us, right?” she said.

