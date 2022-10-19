easyJet issues travel warning for cancelled flights

easyJet issued a travel warning on its website. Passengers travelling to and from Italy on October 21 could be affected.

easyJet said: “We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday October 21, which will affect Air Traffic Control and Ground Handling services.

“Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.

“We advise customers travelling to, from or within Italy on Friday October 21 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker on our mobile app or website.

“Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.

