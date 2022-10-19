easyJet issues travel warning for cancelled flights

easyJet issued a travel warning on its website. Passengers travelling to and from Italy on October 21 could be affected.
easyJet said: “We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday October 21, which will affect Air Traffic Control and Ground Handling services.
“Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.
“We advise customers travelling to, from or within Italy on Friday October 21 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker on our mobile app or website.
“Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.
“For cancelled flights only, we advise customers not to travel to the airport but to transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund by logging onto Manage Booking on easyjet.com or our Flight Tracker.
“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.”
Italian national carrier, ITA, has already cancelled over 200 flights on Friday due to strike action.
International flights from the major airports in Rome and Milan have also been affected by the cancellations.
If a cancellation is beyond the control of the airline, British tourists won’t usually be entitled to compensation.
British tourists should receive notification from easyJet if their flight is affected by Friday’s strike.
ITA, which has already cancelled flights, is reportedly working to transfer passengers to other available flights.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport on Friday.
British tourists should be offered the next available flight if their flight is cancelled at short notice.
easyJet will be able to inform customers with cancelled flights about their options, including rebooking.
The budget airline flies to many destinations in Italy and travellers visiting top Italian hotspots could be impacted.
Flights to Milan, Rome, Palermo, Naples, Turin, Venice and Verona could be impacted by the strike.
