Get £600 off your tax bill by claiming ‘unmissable’ HMRC refunds





Nobody wants to pay more tax than is necessary, especially today, so it pays to claim all the tax benefits you can.

Yet many people effectively throw money away by claiming to failing to claim tax back on work-related spending, said Tommy McNally, founder of tax-refund app Tommys Tax. “That money is rightfully yours but the process can seem complicated and convoluted, and most people cannot afford expert advice.” The average employee on PAYE can claim £600, rising to £2,800 for construction workers, but it could be more as any claim could go back four years, How much you can get refunded depends on your circumstances, but both employees and the self-employed may be eligible for at least some of the following 10 tax refunds. Food costs. If you travel more than 1.5 hours a day to work, leave home before 6am, or work past 8pm, you could be eligible to claim a refund on food costs.

The maximum you can claim is £7.50 a day, five days a week. “If travelling and staying overnight, or travelling to more than one location for work purposes, you can also claim a tax refund,” McNally said. However, you cannot claim for simply travelling to and from work, except when going to a temporary workplace. Travel expenses. Those who travel regularly for work can claim refunds on their expenses, provided they travel to two different locations. “This applies where your employer does not cover these expenses with, say, a company car or fuel card.” Hotel accommodation. Workers can also claim a tax return for staying in hotels for work-related trips such as conferences, work parties and training courses. READ MORE: Millions to pay hated 55% pensions tax after Hunt warning

It also applies when travelling to a temporary place of work, a benefit commonly used in the construction industry. This often happens where employees work far away and would have training or work event days. “The employer may cover the travel but not the hotel stay. In this instance, you could claim that back,” McNally said. Uniform refund. If you wear a uniform for work, you can claim a maximum of £16 a week for the cost of washing it. Many people don’t realise and miss out. Training costs. If your employer does not foot the bill, you can claim work training costs against tax. This could apply to training you need to perform duties, such as a health and safety course, or a refresher course to boost your skills and knowledge. Mobile phone usage. If you use your own mobile or other personal devices to make work-related calls, texts or check emails, you can receive a tax refund on any costs. DON’T MISS:

How much more you can expect from April 2023 under triple lock [GUIDE]

‘Grab it now’ Savings rates soaring to a 10-year high [INSIGHT]

Martin Lewis says man could save £36,000 by overpaying [EXPERT]

Electronics. You can claim a refund on items such as laptops, printers and any other stationery costs, if required primarily for work rather than private use. This does not include cars, motorcycles or bicycles. Working from home. Employees may be able to claim if they have to work from home because they live too far away from their office, or if their employer does not have an office at all. “You can also claim a refund on your gas and electricity and broadband bills, but only if used for your work,” McNally said. Professional fees. Workers may also claim back fees if they belong to a professional body, trade union or other membership organisation. “If you have to pay a fee to perform your duties, as nurses, construction workers and others often do, you can claim a tax refund.” Payroll fees. Small business owners can claim a tax-refund on payroll admin fees, if their company hires a specialist payroll firm, McNally said.