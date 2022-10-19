Growth Opportunities In No-Code/Low-Code, Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing and Edge Computing 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities In No-Code/Low-Code, Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing and Edge Computing” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the emerging ICT-led innovations in No-Code/Low-Code, Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing, and Edge Computing. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.

ITCC TOE’s mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management, and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities in No-Code/Low-Code, Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing and Edge Computing

Innovations in No-Code/Low-Code, Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing and Edge Computing

No-Code/Low-Code Development Platform

Making App Development Cost-Effective and Accelerating the Development Process

Builder.AI

Restaurant and Food Retail Management Platform

Helping Restaurants Integrate With Food Delivery Platforms

Urbanpiper

Collaborative Data Training Platform for AI Model Development

Creating An Efficient Training Loop to Make Data Labeling More Accurate

Labelbox

AI-Powered Decision Augmentation Solution

Analyzing External Global Data to Provide Companies With Sentiment Insights

Signal AI

AI-Powered Low-Code Automation Platform

Outsystems Platform Significantly Accelerates the Application Development Process

Outsystems

AI Development Automation Platform

Dotdata Automates and Accelerates the Enterprise AI/Ml Model Development

Dotdata

Digital-First Freight Software to Ease Movement of Products from the United States to Mexico

Freight Forwarding, Customs Brokerage, Cargo Insurance, and Supply Chain Financing

Nuvocargo

A Competitive Intelligence Tool for Business Development

Cross-Department Competitive Intelligence Sharing, Knowledge Transfer, and Team Onboarding

Klue

Kitchen-As-A-Service in the Food and Beverage Space

Data Insights That Help F&B Providers

The Food Lab

A Pricing Platform for the Ecommerce Sector to Compare Prices With Competitors

Data Collation Using AI and Ml and Displays on Api in All Formats

Anakin

Scalable Computer-On-Modules High Performance Computing (Com-Hpc) Raises Computational Performance

Adlink Technology’s Value Proposition Delivers High Performance With Low Power Consumption

Adlink Technology

Improving the Agility of Edge Service Platforms (Esp)

Aruba Networks’ Value Proposition Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Replace Manual Configuration and Tighten Security

Aruba Networks

Compact Device Brings Computing to the Factory Floor

Onlogic’s Value Proposition Saves Space to Work in Rugged Environments

Onlogic

Bringing Kubernetes to the Edge Easily

Section.Io’s Value Proposition Optimizes the Performance and Cost Ratio by Automating Functions

Section.Io

Platform Supports Vehicle Service Development

Nxp Semiconductors’ Value Proposition Provides Real-Time Use Cases

Nxp Semiconductors

Ml Platform Speeds Up Neural Network Development

Imagimob AI’s Value Proposition Reduces Development Costs and Labor and Improves Performance

Imagimob AI

