Categories World Horror as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards flock to Crimea to train Putin Post author By Tara Fair Post date October 19, 2022 No Comments on Horror as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards flock to Crimea to train Putin Russia has been dive-bombing the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, using Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Source link Related Tags Crimea, flock, guards, horror, Iran’s, Putin, Revolutionary, train By Tara Fair Tara Fair is a Live News Reporter for Express.co.uk. Before joining the team she worked for the politics, philosophy and culture magazine UnHerd. View Archive → ← How much more you can expect from April 2023 under triple lock Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.