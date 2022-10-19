Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region sees influx of pets into their shelter | KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is seeing an influx of pets coming into their shelter recently, especially cats.

Last Thursday, the shelter took in an unprecedented number of animals, with 132 pets coming through their doors just on that day. 92 of them were cats.

To accommodate this large influx of pets, the shelter is utilizing its emergency shelter kennels and looking to find the cats new homes.

According to the HSPPR, owner surrenders are up 40 percent in 2022, compared to 2021.

“80 percent of the people who have surrendered pets this year have marked that it was due to personal reasons, so we don’t know exactly what that means,” said Cody Costra with the HSPPR.

Those reasons could vary. but Shelter Animals Count, a national database, reports some of the reasons include financial challenges, with housing and food insecurity being at the top of the list.

Colorado emergency room veterinarian, Lindsey Gasner, has seen this impact on animals’ health.

“A whole bunch of people went out and got animals because they were home, and had a lot of free time, not realizing it costs a lot to own a pet. The way the economy is and inflation is, it is just getting more and more expensive to own them, so a lot of times we see people come in and decline certain treatments because they just can’t afford it,” said Gasner.

The HSPPR spends about $40 a day to take care of each animal, and with the recent influx, they’re feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“You can visit the pets in person to see if it is a right fit for you. B,ut if it is not the right time you can always donate as well,” added Costra.

To donate click here.