‘I’m a knight’ Inside home Rod Stewart rents for Ukrainian family

The Maggie May singer could be seen pictured with the family, who fled war-torn Ukraine and arrived in the UK, in a Berkshire home for Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children.

Penny Lancaster’s husband revealed he found the family a new home, had it furnished and also agreed to pay the rent and utility bills for the next 12 months.

Speaking about his charitable efforts, Rod explained: “I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years.’

He added to The Mirror: “But that was the past; I want to be seen to be doing something now.

“I am a knight, I should be using my power to do something for people. I am sure that if there are people out there who see what I am doing, they will pick up some slack too.”