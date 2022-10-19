Is your PC ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Is your PC ready?
Published: 19th October 2022 | Source: Infinity Ward |
Here are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s full PC system requirements
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is launching globally at 5 AM GMT on October 28th, arriving on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Today, Infinity Ward have released the game’s PC system requirements, detailing the hardware that gamers will need to run Modern Warfare 2 on PC.
Infinity Ward has released Minimum, Recommended, Competitive, and Ultra 4K system requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which are detailed below.
On PC, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available though Steam and Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. The game will utilise Microsoft’s DirectX 12 API and will only be payable on Windows 10 and Windows 11 based 64-bit PCs.
Minimum
OS – Windows 10 64-bit
CPU – Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
RAM – 8GB RAM
Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)
Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB
Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
Video Memory – 2GB
Recommended
OS – Windows 10 64-bit
CPU – Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
RAM – 12GB RAM
Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)
Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB
Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
Video Memory – 4GB
Competitive
OS – Windows 10 64-bit
CPU – Intel or AMD Ryzen
RAM – 16GB RAM
Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)
Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB
Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
Video Memory – 8GB
Ultra 4K
OS – Windows 10 64-bit
CPU – Intel or AMD Ryzen
RAM – 16GB RAM
Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)
Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB
Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Video Memory – 10GB
