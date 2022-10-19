Is your PC ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Is your PC ready?

| Source: Infinity Ward | Author: Mark Campbell

Here are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s full PC system requirements

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is launching globally at 5 AM GMT on October 28th, arriving on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Today, Infinity Ward have released the game’s PC system requirements, detailing the hardware that gamers will need to run Modern Warfare 2 on PC.

Infinity Ward has released Minimum, Recommended, Competitive, and Ultra 4K system requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which are detailed below.

On PC, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available though Steam and Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher. The game will utilise Microsoft’s DirectX 12 API and will only be payable on Windows 10 and Windows 11 based 64-bit PCs.

Minimum

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU – Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM – 8GB RAM

Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)

Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory – 2GB

Recommended

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU – Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM – 12GB RAM

Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)

Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory – 4GB

Competitive

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU – Intel or AMD Ryzen

RAM – 16GB RAM

Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)

Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Video Memory – 8GB

Ultra 4K

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU – Intel or AMD Ryzen

RAM – 16GB RAM

Storage Space – 72GB (At Launch)

Hi-Rez Assets Cache – Up to 32GB

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory – 10GB

