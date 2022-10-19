ITA Super Regionals up Next for Women’s Tennis – Princeton University Athletics

PRINCETON, N.J. – Four members of the Princeton University women’s tennis team open play at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Super Regional Championships on Friday, October 21, in New Haven, Connecticut.
No. 3 Daria Frayman along with Zoe Howard and Leena Bennetto will play singles, while Frayman will team with Grace Joyce in doubles. Howard and Bennetto advanced to Super Regionals after winning their round of 16 matches at the ITA Regional Championships; Howard earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maria Drobotova of Army, while Bennetto overcame Jackeline Lopez of Rutgers, 6-4, 6-0.
Schedule
Friday, October 21
Round of 32 – Singles
Round of 16 – Doubles
Saturday, October 22
Round of 16 – Singles
Round of 8 & 4 – Doubles
Sunday, October 23
Round of 8 – Singles
Round of 2 – Doubles
Monday, October 24
Round of 4 & 2 – Singles
