ITA Super Regionals up Next for Women’s Tennis – Princeton University Athletics

PRINCETON, N.J. – Four members of the Princeton University women’s tennis team open play at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Super Regional Championships on Friday, October 21, in New Haven, Connecticut.



No. 3 Daria Frayman along with Zoe Howard and Leena Bennetto will play singles, while Frayman will team with Grace Joyce in doubles. Howard and Bennetto advanced to Super Regionals after winning their round of 16 matches at the ITA Regional Championships; Howard earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maria Drobotova of Army, while Bennetto overcame Jackeline Lopez of Rutgers, 6-4, 6-0.



Schedule

Friday, October 21

Round of 32 – Singles

Round of 16 – Doubles



Saturday, October 22

Round of 16 – Singles

Round of 8 & 4 – Doubles



Sunday, October 23

Round of 8 – Singles

Round of 2 – Doubles



Monday, October 24

Round of 4 & 2 – Singles

