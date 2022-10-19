Jamie Lee Curtis praises Matthew Perry as she shares her own addiction

Speaking to Variety about the moment, she confessed: “I wrote her a letter and I said, ‘I’ve done a terrible thing, and I’ve stolen your pills from you, and I’m sorry.’

“When I came home that night, I was terrified that she was going to be so angry at me, but she just looked at me and put her arms out and hugged me and said, ‘You are an addict and I love you, but I am not going to watch you die.’

Things turned around for Jamie when she read in Esquire about journalist Tom Chiarella’s addiction, she was inspired to begin attending recovery meetings that helped her reach sobriety.