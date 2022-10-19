Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison has joined Jason Momoa in the Apple limited series “Chief of War,” Variety has learned.

The role reunites the pair, as they previously played father and son in the DCEU film “Aquaman.” Morrison will also appear alongside Momoa in the sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” due out in theaters in December 2023.

“Chief of War” was first reported on in April. Per the official logline, the series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui.

Morrison is perhaps best known for his work in the “Star Wars” film and television universe. He recently starred in the Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett” after reprising the role of the lightly digested bounty hunter Boba Fett in fellow “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.” He first joined the franchise in the film “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” in the role of Jango Fett. Morrison is also known for films like “Once Were Warriors,” “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?,” and “Moana.”

He is repped by JR Talent Group, Thirdhill Entertainment, and Bruce RBA Managent.

Apple has given “Chief of War” a nine-episode order. Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both serve as executive producers along with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Doug Jung. Jung is also the series’ showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment produce.

This will mark the first time Momoa has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film “Road to Paloma,” which was released in 2014. He and Pa’a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature “The Last Manhunt,” with Momoa appearing onscreen in a supporting role. Momoa starred in the feature “Braven” in 2018, which was co-written by Pa’a Sibbett.