Kennywood hosting Halloween party for dogs and their owners

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Ever wanted to take your dog with you when you go to Kennywood? Now is your chance.

Kennywood is holding its first-ever Dogtober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The park is inviting you and your four-legged friend to a parade and costume contest. They have the chance to win the cutest, the creepiest and the most creative costumes.

To take part, you must register online and bring a five-pound bag of dog food to donate to Who Rescued Who Humane Society.

