Koji Nakamoto, member of comedy group the Drifters, dies at 81 – The Mainichi





Koji Nakamoto (Mainichi)

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Koji Nakamoto, a member of the rock and roll band and comedy group the Drifters, died of acute subdural hematoma on Wednesday, his talent agency said. He was 81.

Nakamoto, whose real name was Koki Nakamoto, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Yokohama on Tuesday.

The Drifters were popular for their sketches on the variety show “Hachijidayo! Zen’in shugo” (It’s 8 o’clock! Everyone gather around), which aired nationally between 1969 and 1985.

He often showed off his gymnastic skills during his numerous comedy sketches.

The group consisted of comedians including Chosuke Ikariya and Ken Shimura, who died from cancer in 2004 and COVID-19 in 2020, respectively, as well as Cha Kato, among others.

Nakamoto was part of the group when they served as an opening act for the Beatles when the English band performed in Japan for the first time in 1966.

Nakamoto, a Tokyo native, was involved in music as a student at Gakushuin University in Tokyo and joined the Drifters after graduation.