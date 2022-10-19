Live news updates: BHP says energy crisis and inflation will add to economic uncertainty

Aerospace and defence group Lockheed Martin plans to boost the annual production rate of its Himars, the rocket launcher that has become a critical weapons system for the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russia.

“We started the year at 48,” which has been “stepped [up] to 60” since Russia’s invasion, chief operating officer Frank St John told the Financial Times following the company’s third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Lockheed expects it will take 18 to 24 months to get the production level to 96, St John said.

“We’ve also gone out on long lead with our supply chain for about $65mn worth of advanced funding that will help that ramp occur even more rapidly,” he continued.

Western countries have been arming Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment by sending weaponry in their national stockpiles. That has left defence groups with the task of increasing production of multiple weapons to replenish those stockpiles.

However, the additional Himars — or high mobility artillery rocket systems — will not be solely to replenish the US’s stockpile, but to satisfy “strong international demand that we’re seeing in eastern Europe and in the Pacific Rim,” including Australia, St John said.

So far, the US has sent about 16 Himars to Ukraine, while European governments have sent 10 equivalent systems. Last month, the Pentagon committed to sending an additional 18 of the rocket launchers to Ukraine, although it will take a few years for those to arrive.

The Pentagon said in August it had been allocated almost $400mn to backfill its stockpile of Himars and guided multiple launch rocket systems, and would invest another $200mn to expand and accelerate weapons production. Those Pentagon dollars could go towards contract awards, establishing new production lines, and adding more worker shifts. Lockheed, one the Pentagon’s top five contractors, makes Himars in Camden, Arkansas.

Lockheed reported earnings slightly ahead of analysts estimates and said it would buy back $14bn of stock over the next three years. Shares closed 8.7 per cent higher.