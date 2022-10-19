Maintenance Free Lakewood Ranch Neighborhoods

Lakewood Ranch has a handful of communities that offer maintenance free lifestyle options.

A lot of retirees heading to Florida are looking for maintenance free communities, meaning, neighborhoods where most of the hassles of landscaping and exterior maintenance like painting and pressure washing are taken care of.

Very few people moving to Florida are excited about the idea of cutting the grass every week in 95 degree heat.

Thankfully, a lot of communities realize this and build in some sort of maintenance free component to either some or all parts of the community.

At the time of this writing, Lakewood Ranch is the #2 best-selling community in the nation and has been for a couple years, trailing only 55+ retirement powerhouse, The Villages in number of new homes sold each year.

But those looking for maintenance free living might want to pay more attention to Lakewood Ranch than The Villages, because only a few tiny portions of The Villages could even be considered maintenance free.

Benefits of Maintenance Free Communities

More Free Time – How much time will you save each week by not having to cut the grass, monkey with your irrigation system, or mess with your landscaping? Now multiply that by 52, because here in Florida, landscaping upkeep is pretty much a weekly job.

– How much time will you save each week by not having to cut the grass, monkey with your irrigation system, or mess with your landscaping? Now multiply that by 52, because here in Florida, landscaping upkeep is pretty much a weekly job. Less Hassle – Even if you were to hire someone on your own, it’s you on the hook for hiring a company, chasing them down whenever they skip you, firing them, and finding a new company. Ain’t nobody got time for that!

– Even if you were to hire someone on your own, it’s you on the hook for hiring a company, chasing them down whenever they skip you, firing them, and finding a new company. Ain’t nobody got time for that! Peace of Mind – If you plan to travel at all, living in a maintenance free neighborhood means you won’t be away and wondering whether or not everything is being taken care of.

– If you plan to travel at all, living in a maintenance free neighborhood means you won’t be away and wondering whether or not everything is being taken care of. Well-Maintained Neighbor’s Lawns – Last but not least, knowing you have a plan to keep up with your lawn and landscaping is one thing, but you can always count on that one neighbor whose yard sticks out like a sore thumb because they don’t have the same standards as you.

Lakewood Ranch Neighborhoods Offering Maintenance Free

Azario Esplanade

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch

Del Webb Lakewood Ranch

Harmony

Indigo

Lorraine Lakes

Saphire Point

Solera

Star Farms

Sweetwater

Windward

Woodleaf Hammock

Want more information on the neighborhoods in Lakewood Ranch that might work for you and what’s available? Just complete the form below: