Majorca to limit tourist numbers due to overcrowding

Majorca is one of Spain’s leading tourist destinations. The island is now set to limit the number of tourists who can visit.

Majorca experienced a boom in summer visitors this year following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

However, there have been protests on the islands as locals complain about rowdy behaviour and crowded streets.

Tourism leaders have said they want quality tourism over quantity and want to stamp out drunken tourism.

Majorca Council has now confirmed it will set a limit on the number of tourist beds available and how they can be marketed.

READ MORE: ‘Vile’ cruise passenger thrown off ship for bad behaviour