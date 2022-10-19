Men’s Tennis Ready for ITA Carolina Regionals this Week – Coastal Carolina University Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s tennis team will set its sights on the 2022 ITA Carolina Regionals this week, Oct. 21-23, hosted by Duke University in Cary, N.C.



Eight Chanticleers will compete in the Main Singles Draw, while head coach Chris Powers will send four teams to compete in the Main Doubles Draw at the regional tournament.



In singles action last time out, the Chanticleers had six players record multiple wins in two days of play at the UNCG Spartan Invitational on Oct. 8-9. Lucas Wayenburg and Carlos Berna Ruiz both went 3-0 on the weekend with wins over UNCG, Elon, and N.C. Central, while Neil O’Connor went 2-0 overall with wins over Elon and UNCG.



Not to be overlooked were CCU’s Ryuya Ata , Rivers Cahill , and Guilherme Toresan all went 2-1 overall in singles play at the fall event in Greensboro, N.C.



In doubles play, the Chants will have four pairs compete, highlighted by the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference duo of Steve Mundt and Berna Ruiz, who went 2-1 last time out at the Spartan Fall Invitational at the top doubles flight.



CCU will also send the team of Maj Tomac and Ata, who went 3-0 as a pair at the UNCG fall tournament, the duo of Toresan and Wayenburg, and the tandem of Cahill and O’Connor. All three teams have already played together this fall season.



Play will start on Thursday, Oct. 20, and go through Sunday, Oct. 23. The tournament central page can be found HERE.

