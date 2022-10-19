Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals four new Mastery Camos

A notable Call of Duty leaker and content creator has revealed information about four different Mastery Camos that may be featured in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.





Modern Warfare 2 has a ton of hype surrounding it as fans eagerly await all the fun content that will arrive with its October 28 release, including a new campaign and legendary multiplayer maps.

There is plenty to be excited about in the game, and fans are wondering about what Mastery Camos they will be able to unlock in the upcoming CoD title. Now, a leak may have revealed new information about just that.

Call of Duty content creator Luke ‘Metaphor’ Canning claimed on Twitter that four Mastery Camos are coming to Modern Warfare 2, including, Gold, Platinum, and one that looks like the Dark Matter Ultra from Black Ops Cold War.

4 Mastery Camos coming to MW2 Gold Camo (looks good) Platinum (looks good) Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike (looks amazing) Space camo (Dark aether / fall camo) (looks okay could be better) Gun coverage looks bad on the space camo Multiple Mastery tabs for additions. — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) October 18, 2022

Metaphor stated that the Space Camo’s design is a mix of the Dark Aether and Fall Camos, but felt it had bad gun coverage and its design “could be better.” However, he praised the Shattered Dark Matter Ultra clone as “amazing.”

Another leaker called ‘TheGhostOfHope’ corroborated some of this information, claiming that the Gold Mastery Camo will cover the entire weapon, unlike Modern Warfare 2019’s black and gold combination.

If this information is correct, then players will be able to start grinding to unlock the new cosmetics from day one. Earning Mastery Camos take a large amount of time and effort, so many Call of Duty fans feel that it’s the best way to show off their skill and dedication to the game.

However, this information is based on leaks, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt. As the official release of Modern Warfare 2 draws near, we’ll know soon whether or not these leaks are accurate.

Image credits: Activision