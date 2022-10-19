More rail strikes coming in November as dispute continues

The action comes as the Government presses ahead with legal moves to introduce minimum service levels during transport walkouts. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at the 14 train companies on November 3 and 5.

RMT also plan action on London’s Underground and Overground on November 3 and on Network Rail on November 7.

The Prime Minister said the new Transport Strikes Bill, likely to be law next year, will mean a certain level of services must still run during strikes, or unions will lose legal protection.

Liz Truss said: “Hardworking people and businesses should not be held to ransom.”