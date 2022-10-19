Music of The Beatles to be featured at Napoleone Foundation fundraiser

Napoleone Foundation Hosting a Beatles Tribute Fundraiser

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is hosting the BBC Band, a Beatles & Sixties Tribute Band. It is being held at the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $75 premier seats in the lower balcony which includes an hour reception prior to the show. All seats are reserved and may be purchased at https://historicpalaceinc.thundertix.com/events/203461 There is a bus being organized from Batavia- if interested, call Diane at 585-409-3485.

Sponsorships are also available at www.michaelshope.org

$1500 Diamond Sponsor Full Page Ad & (6) $40 Reserved Seats

$ 1000 Platinum Sponsor Half Page Ad & (4) $40 Reserved Seats

$500 Gold Sponsor Quarter Page Ad & (2) $40 Reserved Seats

$25 Personal Tribute Ad ( in memory, in honor, in celebration of)

All donations are tax-deductible

About the Band

Though the band has local roots in Buffalo, the BBC Band has a true connection the Beatles.

Russ Thomas has spent a good amount of time with Peter Best, the Beatles’ first drummer, pre-Ringo. They talked about the early days and how the band had evolved while and after his tenure with the group.

John Connelly and his family had the opportunity to meet and spend some time with Sir Paul McCartney one afternoon, chatting about life, family and how Paul’s music has inspired and influenced John’s musical career.

Meeting a Beatle has offered musical insights and an incredible inspiration to The BBC Band. Their shows are magical, the music is infectious, making you want to jump out of your seat, sing along and dance in the aisles….and in the words of “She Loves You”…You know that can’t be bad!

In August of 2018, The BBC Band performed six concerts at International Beatles Week in Liverpool, England, including two standing-room concerts at the world-famous Cavern Club. ( www.bbcband.com)

The beautiful Palace Theatre is newly renovated with spacious seating, your favorite “movie concessions”, beer, wine and non-alcoholic items. There will be Autographed Bills jersey raffle and a 50/50.

A night to sing, dance and celebrate friends all while Lending a Hand for Hope to Others. We do “Get by With a Little Help from our Friends” – Beatles.