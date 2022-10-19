New TV Shows and Movies on Disney+ (November 2022)

Another month, another flood of revivals and sequels on Disney+. The streaming service continues to go hard on new takes on old material. In November that means The Santa Clauses, which brings Tim Allen back for a new Santa series; Disenchanted, a sequel to the fantasy romcom Enchanted; and a series revival of the classic ’80s movie Willow. In addition the premieres, November will see the finales of Dancing with the Stars (Nov. 21) and Star Wars series Andor (Nov. 23).

We’ve put together our picks for what to watch on Disney+ in November 2022, plus lists of everything coming to the streaming service in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in November

Tim Allen, The Santa Clauses Disney/James Clark

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Nov. 16)



This National Geographic series isn’t exactly “Chris Hemsworth takes a pill that makes him super-smart like in the movie Limitless,” but it isn’t not that, either. In each episode, the real-life Thor tests a novel anti-aging theory, pushing his body to the limit as he tries to unlock the secrets of the human potential to extend peak physical performances, recover faster from injury and illness, and improve memory. The series was created by Darren Aronofsky, who, when he’s not directing movies like Black Swan and mother!, produces documentary series for National Geographic. [Trailer]

The Santa Clauses (Nov. 16)

Tim Allen puts on the beard and red suit once again for this series sequel to his Santa Clause film franchise. Santa is planning to retire, so he begins interviewing candidates to be his successor. Who is jolly enough to pilot the sleigh? And how will Scott Calvin adjust to life south of the North Pole? It’s been 16 years since the last Santa Clause movie, so we’ll see if the magic can be recaptured. [Trailer]

The long-in-the-works sequel to the 2007 fantasy romantic comedy Enchanted is finally here, with Amy Adams returning to the role of Giselle. Set 10 years after the original, the sequel finds Giselle and her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) leaving New York City for the suburbs, where their fairytale life gets disrupted by their fixer-upper house, a scheming neighbor played by Maya Rudolph, and tensions with their teenage daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino). Giselle casts a spell to make everything perfect, and it only makes things worse. She has until midnight to fix it. Disney+ had great success with Hocus Pocus 2, another straight-to-streaming sequel to a hit movie from long ago, and this one has the potential to be even bigger. [Trailer]

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (Nov. 20)

If you didn’t get tickers to see Sir Elton on his farewell concert tour, you can watch him live from the comfort of your own home as he performs his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The show streams live from 8-10 p.m. PST on Sunday, Nov. 20, and will be available for replay after. What’s your favorite Elton John song? Mine is “Stan.”

Willow (Nov. 30)

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, it got Star Wars, of course, but it also got George Lucas‘ other creations, including Willow, the much-loved 1988 fantasy adventure film starring Warwick Davis as the titular dwarf sorcerer. Now, Willow and Warwick Davis are returning for a Disney+ sequel series, alongside Joanne Whalley and series newcomers Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, and Christian Slater. The role Slater is playing hasn’t been confirmed, but he has to be Madmartigan’s (Val Kilmer) brother, right? [Trailer]

More on Disney+

Everything New on Disney+ in November



Nov. 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas

Andor (Episode 9)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 206 “Twigs”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (Episode 3)

Nov. 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Nov. 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends (“King T’challa”, “Princess Shuri”, “The Dora Milaje”)

Nov. 7

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 9 (Live))

Nov. 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners (5-episode premiere)

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

The Tatami Time Machine Blues

Zootopia+ (Shorts)

Andor (Episode 10)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 4)

Nov. 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Nov. 14

Dancing with the Stars (Episode 10 (Live))

Nov. 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Season 1 Premiere)

The Santa Clauses (2-Episode Premiere)

Andor (Episode 11)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 205 “Blank Expression”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 5)

Nov. 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Nov. 20

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Nov. 21

Dancing with the Stars Finale (Episode 11 (Live))

Nov. 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Andor Season Finale (Episode 12)

Daddies On Request

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy”)

The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 6)

Nov. 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Nov. 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Nov. 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow Premiere (Episode 1)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode 210 “Lights Out”)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens”)

The Santa Clauses (“Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! (Episode 7)