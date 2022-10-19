Norway’s Police Forces Select Sepura TETRA Radios to Power Emergency Communication

Tetra |
Norwegian Police Service has signed a new agreement with Northcom for the purchase of Sepura TETRA radios for use on the Nødnett emergency services network.
The Police IT Unit (PIT) has approved the deal that provides front line police users throughout Norway with the choice of Sepura’s SC20 and SC21 handheld radios for field officers, while fleet vehicles and control rooms will be equipped with Sepura’s SCG22 mobile radio.
The agreement also includes the purchase of audio and power accessories, service agreements, product training and support with programming and maintenance over an initial four year period. The agreement can be extended for two years if requested.
Norwegian Police have been long term users of Sepura TETRA radios since purchasing their first devices in 2013. The new agreement confirms Sepura’s status as a key TETRA radio provider to the Norwegian emergency services.
PIT Delivery Area Manager Stian Kaasa, who owns the agreement for PIT, said “The agreement is the result of the close working relationship between the product and procurement experts within the PIT and strong engagement from user representatives from across the country.”
Gjermund Torp, Key Account Manager at Northcom said: “Reliable communications in all situations and all kind of weather is imperative to the Norwegian Police. Northcom has worked extensively with the customer to ensure the SC radios are the ideal solution to match their communication needs. We are delighted they have put their trust in Northcom to supply the radios, accessories and key support services.”
Sergei Yarushin, Business Development Manager, Nordics at Sepura said: “Sepura is proud of our long working relationship with both Northcom and the Norwegian Police. We are delighted to continue to serve the customer for the next four years, supporting the vital work the Police do across Norway.”
