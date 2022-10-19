Norway’s Police Forces Select Sepura TETRA Radios to Power Emergency Communication

Tetra |

Lte |

2022-10-19

Norwegian Police Service has signed a new agreement with Northcom for the purchase of Sepura TETRA radios for use on the Nødnett emergency services network.

Norwegian Police Service has signed a new agreement with Northcom for the purchase of Sepura TETRA radios for use on the Nødnett emergency services network.

The Police IT Unit (PIT) has approved the deal that provides front line police users throughout Norway with the choice of Sepura’s SC20 and SC21 handheld radios for field officers, while fleet vehicles and control rooms will be equipped with Sepura’s SCG22 mobile radio.

The agreement also includes the purchase of audio and power accessories, service agreements, product training and support with programming and maintenance over an initial four year period. The agreement can be extended for two years if requested.

Norwegian Police have been long term users of Sepura TETRA radios since purchasing their first devices in 2013. The new agreement confirms Sepura’s status as a key TETRA radio provider to the Norwegian emergency services.