Norwegian fans prove good luck charms after making long trip to Carlisle United

They are some of Carlisle United’s most furthest-flung supporters – but their dedication never wavers.

And the Blues’ hardy bunch of Norwegian fans were at Brunton Park in person on Saturday.

The group of Scandinavian devotees were welcomed to the ground by directors after making the long trip to Cumbria.

And they proved lucky charms as Paul Simpson’s side went on to enjoy their best win for nearly two years with a 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Some 14 members of the Norwegian supporters’ branch were there in the 5,600 crowd, and United chairman Andrew Jenkins used his programme notes to pay tribute to the long-distance fans.

“A big welcome today is for the members of our Norwegian branch of supporters, who have followed us through thick and thin,” he wrote.

“We do hope they feel welcome and enjoy themselves, and I also hope we can reward their loyalty with a win.”

The latest edition of the Norwegian supporters’ United fanzine (Image: Other)

United’s Norwegian fans were also introduced to the crowd at the Doncaster game.

They have backed the Blues for more than 20 years, and members of the branch – based in Flekkefjord – sponsor the ball plinth used at Brunton Park on matchdays.

Speaking in the summer, one of the original branch members, Pål [Meier], told the club website: “We are very happy to sponsor the Blues because the club is in our hearts.

“Our first trip to Brunton Park was in Easter 2004, and we have been travelling over to Carlisle two or three times each year since.

“The pandemic stopped us for two seasons, and it was a great feeling when we could visit once again for the last home match against Stevenage at the end of April.

“We have many friends in Carlisle, the club always welcomes us warmly and, we love to be a little part of the Carlisle United family.

“We hope to visit Carlisle and Brunton Park for many years to come in the future.”

The branch also produce a regular newsletter, entitled Cumbrian Norsemen, with the latest edition featuring Kristian Dennis as the cover star.