Categories Celebrities Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged Post author By Matthew Huff Post date October 19, 2022 No Comments on Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged The Normal People actor discusses staring in God’s Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins. View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags Anthony, Arranged, dinner, Hopkins, Mescal, Michelle, Paul, Williams ← Review: Surf Curse abrasively experiments with smoothness on ‘Magic Hour’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.