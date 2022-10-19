Prager Metis hosts launch party in metaverse

Top 50 Firm Prager Metis kicked off its formal establishment in the metaverse with a launch party last night.

The launch party took place in the Decentraland environment. It began with a panel discussion featuring CEO Glenn Friedman, global managing partner Lori Roth and chief metaverse officer Jerry Eitel. During the talk, Roth said the firm has always been interested in emerging markets, and the metaverse seemed like a place with a lot of growth potential. Eitel, meanwhile, talked about how the firm’s presence in this virtual space could be seen as an outgrowth of its historical ties to the entertainment industry, which has also shown great interest in the metaverse.

“It’s sort of fitting — just as we were leaders there 100 years ago, we are now leaders in the metaverse,” said Eitel.

Friedman said there is much the firm can offer in the metaverse, noting that even though it is made of bits and bytes, it is not free from real-world financial complications that can arise.

“Whatever is in the real world sort of exists, to some extent, in the metaverse,” he said. “There are rules and regulations, and governments do dictate those, so there are international issues [for which] we have a robust international department. There are estate and trust issues for inheriting. So the real world has those issues and today we find them in the virtual world.”

Besides the talk, the event also featured live musical performances from Song Camp, Chaos and DJ GucciToe. There will likely be similar events in the future, which Roth hopes will drive more community engagement.

“We look forward to seeing you in this world and all the others,” she said.

A precise definition of the metaverse is hard to pin down, but it generally describes an immersive virtual world and the places where it intersects with the physical one. What they seem to have in common is a persistent or semi-persistent virtual “space” that is separate from the physical world.

The metaverse is composed of a growing number of virtual “spaces” or platforms are distinct from each other. All of them have different focuses, whether art, technology or just social interaction. Some of the biggest ones right now that are explicitly pitching themselves as metaverse platforms include Decentraland (used by Prager Metis), Illuvium, the Sandbox (where PwC Hong Kong acquired space), Axie Infinity and Cryptovoxels.