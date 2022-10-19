Pratt tennis completes season with Jackson at state – Pratt Tribune

By Jennifer Stultz

Editor

Pratt High School tennis player Bailey Jackson qualified for the 4A State Tennis Tournament last weekend by finishing 5th at regionals. She defeated a player from Wellington 6-2,6-1 to earn a back-to-back state qualifier ticket.

As a state contender, Jackson compiled a 5-2 record and represented the Greenbacks well October 15 in Kansas City. In an early match, Jackson won 6-1, 6-2 in the 1st round but then lost to the overall 1 seed and defending state champ from Topeka Hayden 6-1, 6-0. She bounced back to defeat Clay Center 9-0, but then lost her first backside match to Bellamy of Colby 9–1. Jackson again rebounded to beat Sandbo from Mac 9-3 and took home a 9th place medal from the State Tournament.

The rest of the Greenback tennis team concluded their season in a deep regional the weekend before, with Singles-Kena Sterling losing to the #4 seed. In Doubles Fleming/Hughes end their season in a loss to Circle; while Sharp/ Thompson lost a heartbreaker 5-7, 6-1 (10-5).