Putin caught in admission of failure as Russia uses Iran’s weapons





Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Vladimir Putin’s use of deadly kamikaze drones was an “admission” of his failures in Ukraine. Mr Cleverly told BBC presenter Nick Robinson that Britain had already equipped Ukrainian forces with Amraan air-to-air missiles in order to defend themselves. The Foreign Secretary vowed to continue to help Ukraine and vowed to look at what other things the British Government can do to help.

Mr Robinson said: “Let’s turn to one of the things causing those global pressures, which is the war in Ukraine. “We heard last night from President Zelensky, that a third of power stations in the country have now been taken out. “President Putin is using this new tactic of drones, purchased it seems from Iran. “Are there new weapons that you can offer to Ukraine to help protect the people there?” Mr Cleverly told BBC Radio 4s Today programme: “Well I spoke to my Ukrainian opposite yesterday, we exchanged messages yesterday about this very issue. “Obviously in response to the cruise missiles, we equipped the Ukrainians with those Amraam air-to-air missiles to defend themselves against that. JUST IN: Two killed after plane crashes into car park of motor dealership in Ohio

Mr Cleverly added: “We will look at this new threat and we will see what we can do to help Ukrainians defend themselves against this shift in tactics. “Putin is doing this because he has been unsuccessful on the battlefield, this is an admission that Ukrainians are pushing him back on the field of battle. “Which is why he’s going for this critical national infrastructure, which is why he’s going for these civilian targets. “We will continue to support the Ukrainians to ensure they can defend themselves against these new threats, as well as defend themselves against the more traditional attacks that Russia has put against them.” READ MORE: UK inflation rate returns to 40-year high in huge blow for savers

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian populations using Iran’s deadly kamikaze drones have been condemned by global western leaders. Putin has been ramping up attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine, and many western military experts have been uttering the same sentiment as Mr Cleverly. The Russian dictator last month called for up to 300,000 more Russian men to join the battle in Ukraine. And some of those men have included Russian prisoners. DON’T MISS:

Iran’s deadly kamikaze drones are cheap and easy to make and have been causing mass devastation across Kyiv for the past few days. Senior Eurasia analyst at Sybilline, Alexander Lord told Epress.co.uk: “The advantages ‘kamikaze drones’ have is that they are cheap, easily produced but still have significant range. “In short, they are providing Russia with alternative and cheaper capabilities to continue striking at civilian and military targets deep inside Ukraine amid diminishing stocks of advanced cruise missiles. “It is currently unknown how many such drones Russia possesses, though Western intelligence reports indicated that Tehran began delivering ‘hundreds’ of such drones in August.” READ NEXT