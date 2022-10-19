Richard Madeley’s ‘dream’ Strictly pro after wife Judy puts foot down

The Bros singer exited the competition following a unanimous vote from the judges.

His dance partner, Nadiya, wrote on Instagram: “I am so grateful I got to teach and to dance with this incredible man, a music icon. But more importantly, I got to know the real you @mattgoss and you are tender, kind and the truest of gentlemen.

“We were stood there, watching Kim dancing in the dance off, and he was saying: ‘as a gentleman, I can’t compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend.’ He loves and cares about each and everyone there @bbcstrictly.

She added: “It was difficult to compete for him, because he didn’t want anyone to leave the competition. He is a real gentleman and more.”