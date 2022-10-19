Russian students beg Putin’s cronies not to send teacher to Ukraine





Russian schoolchildren have recorded a heartwrenching video message to pro-Kremlin local government officials pleading for their teachers not to be sent to Ukraine. The desperate call from the pupils comes as thousands of Russians are swept up in Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilisation amid high Russian causalities in Ukraine.

The school children addressed the video message to regional authorities saying: “Dear Radiy Khabirov, State Assembly, and anyone who can help us in this situation. “We, students of Class 11A in School No18 in the town of Ishimbay, are addressing you. “The situation is that our history and social sciences teacher, whom we value and respect, Viktor Sergeyevich Akimov, is being sent to the special military operation as part of the partial mobilisation. “Viktor Sergeyevich doesn’t just provide us with scholarly knowledge, but fosters patriotic spirit in us too, and is also very active in school life.

“He’s the head of education and learning. We have a problem with teachers in our town.” “So if he leaves, nobody will be able to prepare us for our social science and history exams,” they added. “He has done a lot for the school and its schoolchildren. “He’s found an individual approach for everyone, which has made us want to receive knowledge and study the history of our state.”

"We're schoolchildren, so we can't influence this situation at all," the schoolchildren added. "We kindly ask that you hear us, take note and try to solve our problem." Ukrainian gains have forced Putin into a series of escalatory steps within the past month: the unpopular call-up of hundreds of thousands of extra troops, the unilateral annexation of the four Ukrainian regions – condemned as illegal by an overwhelming majority of nations at the UN General Assembly – and a threat to resort to nuclear weapons to defend what Russia sees as its own lands. After months of assurances from the Kremlin that the campaign was going according to plan, the increasingly urgent measures have brought the reality of the war much closer to home for many ordinary Russians.

The failings of the military and the chaotic state of the mobilisation – which prompted hundreds of thousands of men to flee abroad – have drawn unprecedented criticism even from Putin allies. Some regions have resorted to public appeals to provide newly mobilised soldiers with basic equipment to head to the front – a problem implicitly acknowledged by Putin. “Our soldiers, no matter what tasks they perform, must be provided with everything they need. This applies to the equipment of barracks and places of deployment, living conditions, kit and gear, food and medical care,” he said. “We have every opportunity to resolve all the issues that arise here – and they do exist – at a modern level that is worthy of our country.”