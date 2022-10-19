Russian tank gets ‘annihilated’ in Donetsk as annexed region in danger





An abandoned Russian tank in Donetsk countryside burst into flames after a Ukrainian bomb hit a mine nearby. The field appeared safe until a Ukrainian drone dropped a bomb on the minefield. The attack led to a fiery explosion, with a deflagration that reportedly destroyed the Ukrainian drone.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker Twitter account, which has been debunking and tracking the usage and capture of material in Ukraine, said: “An abandoned Russian UR-77 mine clearing charge launcher was destroyed by the 79th Air Assault Brigade using a drone-dropped munition. “The drone which dropped the bomb was destroyed by the blast – no wonder, since the UZP-77 line charge consists of 725kg of explosives.” In the aftermath of the blast, nothing was left of the vehicle except a hole in the ground.

Geoconfirmed, which geolocates Russian and Ukrainian attacks on the battelfield, said the attack took place in Marinka, in the annexed eastern province of Donetsk after "a valuable Russian UR-77 Meteorit mine clearing vehicle was completely annihilated by Ukrainian paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade." In a possible sign of dwindling Russian forces, Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in Donetsk and the three other annexed provinces where Russia controls territory after officials warned of a looming Ukrainian assault on the key southern city of Kherson. "We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people," the Russian president said in televised remarks to members of his security council. Meanwhile, civilians from the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have been told to evacuate "as soon as possible".