Savers getting no return on savings urged to cash in on surging intere

Claer Barrett, consumer editor at the Financial Times, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine today, to share some “good news” about the best interest rates on the market. She said: “Savings rates are increasing at a rate of knots at the moment because we’re expecting another rise from the Bank of England.”
The journalist also said: “Around £268billion worth of cash is stuck in accounts paying no interest at all.
“It’s not surprising because people haven’t been able to get a great rate on their savings for such a long time.”
She went on to suggest some accounts that savers could look at switching to, including Cynergy’s Online Easy Account, at 2.75 percent.
She also mentioned Barclays customers could get five percent with a Rainy Day Saver, available to Barlcays Blue Rewards members.
For people interested in a Regular Saver, Ms Barrett recommended looking at NatWest and Lloyds.
NatWest offers five percent with its Digital Regular Saver, while Lloyds is offering 4.5 percent with its Monthly Saver.
Another option she spoke about for people looking to switch their savings was to open an account with is Nationwide, as they offer £200 for people who switch to use their services.
This applies to people opening a FlexPlus, FlexDirect or FlexAccount with the building society, who are bringing over funds from another bank or building society.
Ms Barrett also spoke about the Government energy bills support, in light of the decision to limit the Energy Price Guarantee to the next six months rather than the policy lasting for the next two years.
The guarantee caps the price per unit of energy that can be charged to consumers, with average bills rising to £2,500 a year from this month.
Ms Barrett said: “We’re still going to get that £66 a month that everyone gets as a subsidy on their bills. It’s not going to affect the grants that everybody’s already been given.
“It will get us through the winter, but then in April this guarantee of the price cap – £2,500 bills for the average household – that is going to thaw.
“Only the most vulnerable will be protected. That’s all the details we have. The Treasury is doing a review at the moment into who counts as the most vulnerable.”
She said the category could include people on benefits, but working families are also warning they cannot afford soaring energy bills.
The financial expert warned bills could increase to £4,000 a year from April next year if the guarantee is ended, adding another £100 to £125 a month to household bills.
All UK households with a domestic energy supplier are to receive a £400 discount on their energy bills.
The discount is being paid in six instalments, from October to March, with two payments of £66 followed by four payments of £67.
The money is to be paid by energy suppliers and does not have to be repaid by consumers, to help homes cover their bills during the coldest months of the year.
People who pay by standard credit, payment card or direct debit will get an automatic deduction over the six months.
Traditional prepayment meter customers will be given discount vouchers via text, email or post, from the first week of each month.
