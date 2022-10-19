Savers getting no return on savings urged to cash in on surging intere

Claer Barrett, consumer editor at the Financial Times, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine today, to share some “good news” about the best interest rates on the market. She said: “Savings rates are increasing at a rate of knots at the moment because we’re expecting another rise from the Bank of England.”

The journalist also said: “Around £268billion worth of cash is stuck in accounts paying no interest at all.

“It’s not surprising because people haven’t been able to get a great rate on their savings for such a long time.”

She went on to suggest some accounts that savers could look at switching to, including Cynergy’s Online Easy Account, at 2.75 percent.

She also mentioned Barclays customers could get five percent with a Rainy Day Saver, available to Barlcays Blue Rewards members.

