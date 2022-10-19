Savers with ISAs urged to act now to get best rates

Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis spoke in the latest Money Tips newsletter about ISAs, encouraging people with poorly-paying cash ISAs to switch to a higher payer. He provided some tips on how ISAs work and if they are the best option for individuals.

For those who have cash ISAs, Mr Lewis said people should check what they’re earning currently and if they can get a better rate they can “apply for a new cash ISA”.

He said: “Usually as part of the application, you’ll be asked if you want them to transfer your existing cash ISA over for you (don’t just withdraw the cash to move it, then it loses its ‘cash ISA’ status).”

For those who don’t pay tax on savings, the money expert said they should “ditch” any cash ISAs they have.

However, he said people who are close to paying tax on their savings may want to keep some cash ISAs to protect from future tax.

