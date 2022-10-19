Son Of ‘Yellowstone’ Star Visits SEC Football Program

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser’s son Ryland continues to generate some D1 football interest.

The tight end out of Jensen Beach High School in Florida already has an offer from Mississippi State, and it appears the Florida Gators are also taking a look at the talented athlete.

Son of the actor famous for playing Rip on “Yellowstone” posted a video of himself at the Florida/LSU game Saturday, and thanked Gators tight end coach Peagler William for the invite.

Currently, Ryland does not list an offer from Florida. His only other offers other than Mississippi State are North Alabama and Warner University.

Appalachian State, Indiana and Rutgers are also all showing interest in the 6’4.5″ tight end, according to 247Sports.

Ryland Hauser attends the Florida/LSU game. (Credit: Ryland Hauser/Twitter)

Just last week, the son of the “Yellowstone” star went off for 150 yards on five receptions in the District Championship game for Jensen Beach High School.

Clearly, the massive receiving target is capable of putting up numbers. If he wasn’t, he wouldn’t have multiple SEC programs showing interest.

Ryland’s father is already famous for dominating “Yellowstone.” Rip is one of the best characters on the show. Now his son is starting to carve out his own legacy on the gridiron. If you’re a fan of the show or football, you just love to see it.