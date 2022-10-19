Strictly’s Hamza Yassin sparks concern as he tapes knees in rehearsals

Hamza Yassin, 32, has been going from strength to strength on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Jowita Pryzstal, with the pair currently in training for their Quickstep this weekend. However, fans will be concerned as Hamza took to social media to share a video of Jowita taping his legs due to severe “pain” he has been suffering from during rehearsals.

Hamza shared the video in view of his 68,100 Instagram followers this afternoon, with the video showing Jowita “taping” the wildlife photographer’s legs.

He began: “Here we are again.”

Jowita then chimed as she pulled the tape: “Back to business!”

Hamza continued: “Physio. Jowita is taping up my knees cos I’m in pain. The Quickstep. The Quicksteps quick. How are you finding it Jowita? (sic)

