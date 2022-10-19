Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around 5 p.m. on southbound I-95, just south of State Road 520 in Cocoa.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]

A 22-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder of southbound I-95 due to mechanical issues, a crash report shows. The New York driver was off the roadway and hand cones and reflectors out after arranging for the vehicle to be repaired or removed, FHP said.

At the same time, troopers said a heavy duty straight truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when the Titusville driver, 24, departed the travel lanes and smashed into the front of the other tractor-trailer.

According to the crash report, after impact, the tractor-trailer struck and overturned two sedans traveling southbound.

The Titusville man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said. According to FHP, the New York driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were blocked for about 45 minutes after the crash occurred in order to facilitate rescues and debris cleanup.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said two lanes were reopened, but the right lane remains closed as crews remove the trucks and pick up frozen sandwiches and other miscellaneous groceries that spilled out of the commercial vehicles after the crash.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: