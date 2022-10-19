Categories
World

Ukraine live briefing: Russian strikes trigger mass blackouts; Moscow evacuating residents from Kherson


What are kamikaze drones? Here’s how Russia and Ukraine are using them. These small and noisy flying devices are meant to strike at a distance and are nimble enough to avoid many air defense systems, write Post reporters Annabelle Timsit, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Adam Taylor and William Neff, who explain what the drones look like, where they come from and how they offer battlefield advantages to both countries at war.

Andrew Jeong, Leo Sands, Maite Fernández Simon, Emily Rauhala and Sammy Westfall contributed to this report.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.