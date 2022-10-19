Ukraine’s Air Force launches 15 strikes at enemy positions in country’s south

The Air Force of Ukraine over the past day carried out 15 sorties targeting Russian military strongholds and equipment clusters in the country’s southern operational zone.

That’s according to Ukraine’s Operational Command South, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation in the Southern Buh operational district has undergone no significant changes. It is stable and controlled by our Defense Forces. The enemy is defending, trying to retain the occupied lines, and continuing to inflict fire damage on our positions along the line of combat, employing aircraft, anti-aircraft guns, barrel artillery, and mortars,” the statement reads.

In order to reconnoiter the positions of Ukrainian troops and spot artillery fire, the enemy actively conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The recently liberated settlements of Petropavlivka and Trifonivka in the Beryslav district of Kherson region were shelled twice from the Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launch systems. No casualties were reported.

Enemy aircraft carried out three strikes in the area of ​​Davydiv Brid.

The Air Force of Ukraine carried out 15 strikes on the Russian military strongholds, as well as manpower and equipment clusters.

Confirmed Russian losses include 84 servicemen, two Akatsia and Msta-S self-propelled large-caliber howitzers, a main battle tank, three armored combat vehicles, as well as three ammunition depots in the Beryslav and Bashtanka districts.

“In the Black Sea, the enemy naval grouping consists of nine vessels, of which two are landing craft and two – missile carriers armed with 16 Kalibr-type cruise missiles ready for launch,” added the command.

As reported, as of October 18, the Russian military death toll in Ukraine amounted to nearly 65,850.