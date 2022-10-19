Wordle 488 October 20 hints: Spoiler-free clues to help find answer

The weekend may be closing in, but there’s still a couple of Wordle puzzles to figure out before we get to fully relax. If you want to keep your Wordle winning streak alive, then you’ll need to work pretty hard to solve this one. Fortunately, this is where Express Online comes in. If you need help solving Wordle 488 for Octobr 20, then head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues. Good luck, because you’re going to need it.

In case you’ve never played before, the key to solving Wordle puzzles is to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after you make a guess.

If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 488 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 20 puzzle below…