Zoe Ball speaks out on controversial BBC Radio 2 farewell

Zoe Ball, 51, addressed BBC star Steve Wright’s recent departure from Radio 2 earlier this year. The radio presenter admitted that when she first accepted the main host role in 2019 she had some “big shoes to fill” as she was taking over from broadcasting legend Chris Evans.

During a candid interview, Zoe explained that some popular presenters had recently left their jobs at the station in a huge shakeup due to what she described as “cycles”.

It comes as Scott Mills and his co-host Chris Stark left their Radio One slot with Scott moving to Radio 2 and will be the longstanding presenter, Steve’s replacement.

While Chris moved away from the BBC altogether to join Global media company and host the Capital Breakfast show with Roman Kemp.

Last month, Steve presented his final Radio 2 afternoon show after being a channel staple for the last 23 years.