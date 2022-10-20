🌱 Marshalls AND Chopt Announce Opening Dates + Adoptable Nearby Pets

Hi all. It’s me, Sean Peek, your host of the East Cobb Daily — back in your inbox with all the most important things happening in our community.
Here are the top four stories today in East Cobb:
- Marshalls and Chopt have announced opening dates for their new East Cobb locations. Marshall’s will open its doors to the public on Nov. 3, Marshalls, which is relocating from its former East Lake location, has set up shop at Merchant’s Walk. Chopt will open shortly after on Nov. 9. Their new store – the second in the metro Atlanta area – will be located at Pine Straw Plaza. (East Cobb News)
- If you’re getting tired of the hunt for a new home in the East Cobb area, we have the solution. We’ve compiled a list of the five newest open houses worth checking out. There are also homes available in Marietta and Roswell. Visit the link to view the list and see if any property catches your eye! (East Cobb Patch)
- If you’ve been dreaming of adding a loving and affectionate pet to your household, it’s time to take a look at the animal shelters in the East Cobb area. We’ve compiled a list of animals available for adoption near you. Whether you’re searching for a cuddly friend or a playful companion, there’s an animal out there that’s right for you! (East Cobb Patch)
- The Center for Family Resources is accepting donations for the 36th annual Thanks for Giving Food boxes drive. The Cobb-based non-profit intends to provide 1,000 boxes of food to families in need. Members of the Cobb community who want to help can become a Smart Stuffer Packing Partner, sponsorships, or donations. For more information and to volunteer, visit the link. (East Cobb News)
Today in East Cobb:
- WEB Homecoming at Walton High School (12:00 AM)
- Spirit Day Pink Out at Pope High School (12:00 AM)
- Homecoming Everything! Parade And Tailgate at Wheeler High School in Marietta(2:30 PM)
- Varsity Football Vs. Cherokee at Raider Valley (7:30 PM)
From my notebook:
- If your teenager likes crafting, Monthly Makers is a great opportunity for them to explore their creative side! The program explores different mediums and techniques every month – contact Cobb County Public Library to learn more. (Cobb County Public Library via Facebook)
- Teen readers are in for some chills and thrills on Oct. 25! Teen Book Club will be focusing on horror stories, so stop by and see what they’re reading! (Cobb County Public Library via Facebook)
- Cobb Chamber is hiring ! Apply before Nov. 11 and get a career in your community! (Cobb Chamber via Facebook)
