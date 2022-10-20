18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans

3.

“Please, PLEASE watch After Midnight (currently on Hulu). I think some people won’t like this film. It’s a really strange mashup of genres, and I suppose I would describe the horror as mild. BUT, if you’re the right combo of spooky and sensitive, you’ll love the shit out of it. Every October for the last four or five years, I’ve tried to watch one spooky, scary, or Halloween-themed movie each day. (I haven’t made it the entire month yet, but this is my year!) I watched After Midnight at the beginning of the month, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it. I cannot wait to watch it again. And it’s definitely set a standard for the other films I’ve chosen since then. It has even earned a spot in my fave films of all time — of any genre! Honestly, I cannot speak highly enough about this film. I was blown away.