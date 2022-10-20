Air travel experts share hacks for saving time and money on flights

And trips booked on Sundays, instead of Fridays, tend to save around 20 percent on domestic flights, and 10 percent on international.

For domestic travel, Saturdays are the best time to fly, while departing internationally on Friday can save an average of 15 percent on air fare.

When it comes to delays, March has been revealed as the safest month to travel, with the shortest average length of stalls – compared to July, which features the highest.

Furthermore, travellers should book at least two months before domestic flights, and four months before international flights, to save between 20-30 percent compared to those who waited until the last minute.

The 2023 Air Travel Hacks report has become an annual authority for the last eight years, and is based on the last 12 months of data.

The full report can be viewed here, and includes tips on more ways to maximize loyalty and rewards programs and save on every trip.