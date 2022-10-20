Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has five decisions to make vs PSV

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has five big decisions to make over his starting XI for the visit of PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. The rearranged Europa League tie will give the Gunners the chance of securing qualification to the knockout stage and almost clinch top spot.

Arsenal have won all three of their matches so far in the competition. Last week’s narrow 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt was their toughest test so far.

They are yet to face PSV and will make the return trip to Eindhoven a week today. Finishing top in the Europa League is vital as it prevents a round of 32 clash against teams dropping down from the Champions League.

However, Arsenal are away to Southampton at 2pm on Sunday and the Premier League leaders will surely have an eye on that game. Express Sport looks at how Arteta can juggle his squad and line up against PSV.

