Coronation Street’s Daniel and Daisy left homeless

Coronation Street barmaid Daisy Midgeley (played by Charlotte Jordan) and teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) haven’t had the easiest start to their relationship. However, things may end up going from bad to worse in the ITV soap after official spoilers reveal the couple end up with nowhere to live when the pair get their wires crossed over living arrangements.

In upcoming scenes, Daisy admits to Daniel that she’s uncomfortable at the idea of moving into the flat when it holds so many memories of Sinead.

However, the teacher ends up getting angry and snaps at the barmaid.

When Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) reveals that the anniversary of Sinead’s death is coming up, Daisy feels terrible.

Daniel later takes Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith) to Victoria Gardens before dropping him off with Beth (Lisa George) before heading for the Rovers where he tells Daisy it has been an emotional day but he’d very much like it if the three of them could live together.

