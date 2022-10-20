Coronation Street’s Daniel and Daisy left homeless

Coronation Street barmaid Daisy Midgeley (played by Charlotte Jordan) and teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) haven’t had the easiest start to their relationship. However, things may end up going from bad to worse in the ITV soap after official spoilers reveal the couple end up with nowhere to live when the pair get their wires crossed over living arrangements.
In upcoming scenes, Daisy admits to Daniel that she’s uncomfortable at the idea of moving into the flat when it holds so many memories of Sinead.
However, the teacher ends up getting angry and snaps at the barmaid.
When Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) reveals that the anniversary of Sinead’s death is coming up, Daisy feels terrible.
Daniel later takes Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith) to Victoria Gardens before dropping him off with Beth (Lisa George) before heading for the Rovers where he tells Daisy it has been an emotional day but he’d very much like it if the three of them could live together.
READ MORE: Imelda Staunton addresses The Crown accuracy amid backlash
Daniel reveals that he thought he was moving to the Rovers, while Daisy reveals that she thought they were moving into his house.
When it dawns on Daniel and Daisy that they’ve nowhere to live, Ken Barlow (William Roache) offers to put them up at No.1 and Tracy (Kate Ford) is left fuming.
Meanwhile, Spider (Martin Hancock) meets up with his boss and tells them he wants out, but his boss won’t hear of it.
Speaking in a recent interview about her storyline, the actress who plays Daisy said: “She’d rather live at No.1 than nowhere but there are so many people living in that house that it does feel overcrowded.
‘They’re basically sleeping in the lounge and as much as she loves her boyfriend she doesn’t want to live with his entire family!”
She added to Metro: “I’m super excited because I’ve been waiting for all the Barlow family dinners and to explore the Daisy/Tracy relationship in particular since she got with Daniel.
“They’re both bold characters and I think they’ll clash. 100 percent they’re going to clash, I think it could be a very comedic relationship.
“She thinks that the basis for these comic clashes will be how similar Tracy and Daisy are, it’s kind of like looking in the mirror.”
Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.
Source link