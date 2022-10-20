Amazon today has a few cellular stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 models at a discount, headlined by a big $100 discount on the 45mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 with Graphite Milanese Loop for $699.00, down from $799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the Graphite is available at this discounted price, and it’s in stock and sold by Amazon with a delivery estimate between October 23 and 25. To date, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model of the Apple Watch Series 8.

There are a few smaller discounts on the 41mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8, which is on sale for $659.00, down from $699.00. This one is available in a few colors and both the M/L and S/M band sizes have this deal. You can find the band size options below the color selection on Amazon.

