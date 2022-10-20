Categories
DSO leaders tout energy, programming diversity as new season start

The DSO's 2022-23 season is packed with classical touchstones, works by rising composers, the Paradise Jazz Series and a pops schedule that includes tributes to Aretha Franklin, ABBA, Elton John and the Beatles.

As the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s new season takes flight, the organization’s musical and executive leaders say they’re feeling the wind at their backs.

“Last year, it was great having audiences, but it was still such a transition year,” said DSO President Erik Rönmark. “Now I feel like we’re finally back.”

Rönmark and music director Jader Bignamini held a “fireside chat” for media last week, touting a 2022-23 season packed with classical touchstones, works by rising composers, the Paradise Jazz Series and a pops schedule that includes tributes to Aretha Franklin, ABBA, Elton John, the Beatles and more. The orchestra also features six new musicians and a 22-year-old assistant conductor.

“We have the opportunity to go through an incredible repertoire,” said Bignamini, praising the orchestra’s stylistic flexibility: “This is one of my favorite things. We have a very good energy onstage.”

Detroit Symphony Orchestra President Erik Rönmark, left, and music director Jader Bignamini discuss the 2022-2023 season onstage at Orchestra Hall last week.

Some highlights of Friday’s onstage chat with Rönmark and Bignamini:

∎ The PVS Classical Series launched this month with Bignamini conducting performances of Chopin, Mozart and other works, and the Italian music director has more coming.

“Resurrection,” at Orchestra Hall on Nov. 11-13, will be the biggest production helmed by Bignamini since his 2020 appointment, with a choir and additional musicians putting about 180 people onstage.

