European Union backs Covid jabs for babies amid winter wave fears





Health chiefs in Brussels have backed handing out Covid jabs for babies amid growing concerns about a winter spike in cases. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which approved the move yesterday, revealed that doses would be “lower” for infants inoculated.

Children aged six months or under could be offered a three micrograms dose of the Pfizer vaccine, compared to British adults receiving doses which is 10 times stronger. Older children, who are allowed to be vaccinated in the UK, get given a dose of up to 10micrograms. Lower doses are thought to be preferable for young children in order to avoid health complications, including the rare condition of myocarditis. Following the EMA’s recommendations, the European Commission must sign off on the plan as a part of the bloc’s final decision. JUST IN: Ukraine signs up volunteers to target Iranian-made drones through smartphone app

China, Israel and the United States already allow children under the age of five to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist based at the University of East Anglia, voiced concern about the move. Professor Hunter told MailOnline: “The issue is whether or not they (young children) actually need it.” “I do not see value in vaccinating children that young unless they are susceptible to severe disease.”

He added: “Just because it can be used does not mean it will be used. “I think we are at a stage of the pandemic where if you have had a number of infections, your risk of severe outcomes is lower. “Some children may benefit but I would not think this is many.” According to UK Government data compiled since the start of the pandemic, just 46 children aged zero to four have died within 28 days of being identified as a COVID-19 case by a positive test.

However, there are concerns that the continent could face a spike in cases over the winter. Health experts have already started to crank up their Covid advice in response to the trend. Unwell Brits have even been advised to avoid seeing elderly relatives.