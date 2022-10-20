Everything ‘Apple’ Celebrated at LST Historical Society Festival

The historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse provided a stunning backdrop for the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s Apple Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The schoolhouse, which was built in 1880 and used as a local school until the 1950s, was restored by LSTHS volunteers in 2006. Today, the society maintains it as a living history museum. (Credit: Chris Christian)
Built in 1880, the historic one-room school on Countryside Lane was open for tours during the event, which also featured live music by the band Rhythm Road, an apple-themed baked goods sale, cake walks, an appearance by Johnny Appleseed, a story hour, face-painting, a quilting demonstration, apple-tasting, a dessert contest and more.
For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society and the school, visit the society’s website.
Photos by Chris Christian
Local antique car collector Ron Smith displayed one of his vintage automobiles on the schoolhouse grounds during the Apple Festival. Above, Smith chats with a friend.
The band Rhythm Road performed at the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s Apple Festival.
Live music performed by the band Rhythm Road kept visitors to the Apple Festival tapping their toes.
A favorite activity at the Apple Festival is apple-tasting. Approximately a dozen different varieties of the beloved fall fruit were sliced and available to sample. Tasters then got to vote for their favorite.
The Apple Festival featured a dessert contest, with first, second and third place prizes awarded for the best-tasting apple-licious treats.
Saucon Source publisher Josh Popichak was invited to judge the dessert contest, which had five entries. Above, Popichak samples one of them during the judging period.
A delicious Swedish Apple Pie won first prize in the dessert contest.
Leaves from the tall trees that surround the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse fluttered down during the festival, which was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission was free. Funds raised by a bake sale benefited the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society.
A plaque identifying the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places is affixed to a stone fence pillar at the edge of the schoolhouse grounds.
The Lutz-Franklin School is located next to Kingston Park on Countryside Lane in Lower Saucon Township.