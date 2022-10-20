Everything You Need to Know About the Real-Life Chief Joseph Ranch

If you’re like the rest of us, you’re doing anything and everything to pass the days while you wait for season 5 of Yellowstone. You thing you can do is plan a much-needed vacation. And we’ve got the perfect opportunity for you to combine your love of travel and Yellowstone: a stay at the real-life ranch where the Kevin Costner-led Paramount series is filmed.

Where is Yellowstone filmed?

The vistas behind that heart-stopping action on Yellowstone are so beautiful you may wonder whether a place like that really exists or it’s the product of a crafty computer programmer and special effects software. Believe it or not, the stunning scenery portrayed as the Dutton family ranch is the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch. That’s right! Yellowstone is filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Chief Joseph Ranch, including how you can spend a night.

Who was Chief Joseph?

Chief Joseph was a noted orator and chief of the Wallowa band of the Nez Perce tribe. He led his people across the ranch in his flight from the U.S. Army during the Nez Perce War in the summer of 1877.

How did the ranch become known as the Chief Joseph Ranch?

The 2,500-acre ranch property was homesteaded by settlers in 1880 when it became known as the Shelton ranch. In 1914, glass tycoon William S. Ford and Federal Judge Howard Clark Hollister bought the property and called it, appropriately, the Ford and Hollister Ranch. They began building what would become “one of the great log structures of the American West,” the Ford-Hollister Lodge. After completing their work, the main lodge was a jaw-dropping 6,000 square feet. After William Ford died, Mrs. May Ford and her daughters Phyllis and Billie Ann, opened and operated one of the first guest ranches in the West. Then, in the early 1950s, the Ford and Hollister Ranch was sold and renamed the Chief Joseph Ranch, in honor of the great Nez Perce chief and his journey through the property.

Is the ranch a real working ranch?

It sure is! The Chief Joseph Ranch is a real working cattle ranch and family home but it doubles as a vacation spot with cabins for rent.

How many cabins are there available to rent?

There are only two cabins, The Fisherman Cabin (aka Lee Dutton’s cabin) and The Ben Cook Cabin (aka Rip’s cabin—Rip’s in season 1 and Kayce’s cabin in season 2) available to rent. Each cabin sleeps a maximum of eight guests. Cabins are only available for rent when the series is not filming at the ranch.

How much does it cost to stay at the Chief Joseph Ranch?

Lee Dutton’s cabin features a master bedroom with a king-size bed on the main level, full bathroom, living room, kitchen and screened-in porch. The upstairs features two queen-size beds and a full bathroom. Plus, there’s a loft with two twin-size beds. The unit rents for $1,200 per night for four guests.

Rip’s cabin features three queen-size beds and two twin beds, as well as two full bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and two porches. The unit rents for $1,500 per night for four guests.

Does the Chief Joseph Ranch serve meals?

If you’re looking for a meal from the chuckwagon like in Yellowstone, you’re out of luck. The ranch does not provide meals though each cabin has a full kitchen and an outdoor grill. There is a small market close by and larger offerings in the neighboring towns. There are also several restaurants in Darby, the town closest to the ranch and more in nearby Hamilton.

Can I spend the night at the Yellowstone ranch?

You sure can! The guest cabins are typically only available to book between March and the first week of January. Between filming Yellowstone and accommodating guests, dates book up quickly. You can call the ranch at (406) 821-0894 to inquire about availability.

What’s the minimum stay at the Chief Joseph Ranch?

There is a 3-night minimum stay.

Can I bring my own horses to the Chief Joseph Ranch?

You can!

How did producers choose the Chief Joseph Ranch as the filming location for Yellowstone?

On a lot of shows, the homes and buildings you see in films and television are on a register of locations available for filming, but in the Chief Joseph Ranch’s case, it appears that the location manager saw the property and thought it was perfect for the show (and we agree!) They contacted the owners in what is known as a cold call, and the rest is history.

What parts of the ranch do they use for filming on Yellowstone?

For the main house, the lodge great room, kitchen, back porch, front porch, heli pad, and yard have been used for filming.

Other filming locations on the property include the armory, cabins, barns, corrals, arena, round pen, bunkhouse, cemetery, entrance, woods and several locations along the Bitterroot River.

Still bingeing the early seasons? Don’t miss this roundup of everything coming in Yellowstone season 5.